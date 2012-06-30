It's iPhone's 5th Birthday: Here Are Its 5 Most Viral Videos Ever

Photo: Flickr

It’s hard to believe the iPhone has only been around for five years.To celebrate its fifth birthday, Unruly Media created a list of the iPhone’s most viral ads ever, based on how many people liked the video enough to share it with their friends in social media. There’s no better present than telling a 5-year-old how popular it is.



Even though Apple recently enlisted celebrities, like Samuel L. Jackson and Zooey Deschanel, to star in its ads, it turns out that the videos that really resonated with viewers were the ones starring the iPhone itself, and its various apps (Siri, FaceTime and iCloud). Nobody can outshine its aesthetically pleasing hardware.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.