On U.S. Holocaust Museum board, some members backed Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ of stolen election

Visitors wait in line to enter the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Several trustees of the Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC, propagated vote fraud myths that served as the basis for the January 6 insurrection, and some are calling for their removal.

One trustee, whose rallies have featured Trump spreading vote fraud lies, told a reporter the violence of January 6 “was not an insurrection.”

Insider found more than 40 appointees from over a dozen federal boards who publicly embraced election fraud lies and made allusions to political violence. Read the full investigation here.

Trump’s campaign to spread election fraud allegations may have failed to secure him a second term (so far). But proponents of the unsubstantiated fraud claims he championed still enjoy special appointed positions – like seats on the board overseeing the hallowed U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Overall, an Insider investigation found more than 40 proponents of the so-called “Big Lie” of 2020 voter fraud – including some whose public comments condoned, downplayed, and even encouraged political violence – on federal commissions and panels like the Holocaust Memorial board.

The museum was built in 1993 to help lead the nation commemorate the Holocaust and inspire people “to confront hatred, prevent genocide, and promote human dignity.” It offers exhibitions for the public as well as research facilities and materials for academics, to teach “a powerful lesson in the fragility of freedom, the myth of progress, and the need for vigilance in preserving democratic values.”

Members of the 55-seat governing board act as trustees to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. All members are appointed by the president or Congress. The positions are unpaid, and the board meets twice a year.

Several proponents of the Big Lie have seats on the board of the solemn institution:

“This is a total affront to the culture of the museum, which is about remembering, and preserving the historical record. But our historical memory of this election and its contested aftermath is being attacked by these election deniers. That’s crazy,” said Ruth Ben-Ghiat, professor of History and Italian Studies at New York University. Her latest book, “Strongmen,” explores how authoritarians use propaganda, corruption, and violence to stay in power. “Having people who wilfully deny the historical record seated on the museum board is a failure of democratic ethics, and needs to be addressed.”

Contacted for comment, a museum spokesperson noted that “The Museum does not appoint the members of its governing Council. Fifty-five members are appointed by the president; five by the Senate and five by the House of Representatives.”

