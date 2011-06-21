On Father’s Day – Website Speed Varies Widely For Dads

Father’s Day is a time to celebrate fatherhood and all of its joys. It’s also a time to give thanks and for most men that thanks may come in the form of gifts like barbecue items, sports tickets, home and auto improvement tools.



Many fathers and their loved ones are increasingly buying on the Internet. Whether it is on the couch, in front of the TV, out on the deck or in the office, the web has become an indispensable resource where we Dads spent so much of our time and money. Slow loading websites impact our online shopping and impede our access to real-time sports scores. Given this, Yottaa thought it might be interesting to look at the website speeds of some of the most popular websites that Dads might visit.

Each site was assigned a score which measures several aspects of web page load speed, as experienced by the website visitor. This score factors in how fast the site displays the page title, the time it takes for core content to appear and the time it takes for the page to be fully usable (“time to interact”.) This score ranges from 0 to 100. A higher score means a better page load user experience. We looked at a diverse set of websites including those of the following companies: Jiffy Lube, Weber, Porsche, NFL, ESPN, Dominos, Ticketmaster, Harley Davidson, PGA, Omaha Steaks, Home Depot, Verizon FiOS, MLB and NASCAR. Looking at the charts, we can clearly see they vary greatly in their web performance.

Congrats to Weber, the maker of barbecues, whose site was the fastest in our benchmark.

Fortunately, Jiffy Lube – whose brand name signals seed and convenience – also had a fast loading site: JiffyLube.com loads in an astounding 1.94 seconds. Other fast websites include Porsche and the National Football League (NFL). We found it very interesting that while the NFL has a fast website, other sporting sites did not, including the PGA and Major League Baseball (MLB). And, we find it hard to believe that a service like Verizon FiOS would have a slow website – their promise of speed is not the first impression they make when a visitor goes to their page. It takes over 8 seconds for the FiOS website to load and become usable.

Meanwhile, the fastest action on TV has the slowest website on the web at over 12 seconds: NASCAR.com is not living up to its full potential to engage with its online fans.

You can view the full benchmark here.

For fathers and their family members, time spent waiting for a web page to load adds stress and means time away from loved ones.

