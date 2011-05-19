On Facebook, People Are More Interested In This Guy For President Than Michael Bloomberg

Photo: Tyko2000 via Flickr

Michael Bloomberg probably isn’t running for president in 2012, and judging from the popularity of the Michael Bloomberg for President in 2012 Facebook page, that’s probably a good idea.Experian Hitwise measured visits to the Facebook pages created for potential and real presidential candidates, and Bloomberg came in 10th place with a paltry 281 visits last week.



That’s less than former Dead Kennedys singer Jello Biafra, whose Facebook president page got 325 visits last week.

Biafra last ran for president in 2000, when he lost the Green Party candidacy to Ralph Nader.

Hitwise also notes that visits to Donald Trump’s Facebook page were falling dramatically last week — down 49% from the previous week — even before he announced he wouldn’t run on Monday.

Sarah Palin remains the most popular potential Republican candidate on Facebook, with 26,228 visits last week. She trails only Barack Obama, whose Facebook page was visited 31,928 times.

