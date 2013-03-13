On Facebook, App Makers Face A Treacherous Path

Last spring, the future for Viddy, a video-sharing Facebook app, seemed as sunny as Southern California’s skies.



Based a block away from Venice Beach, the 30-person startup impressed prospective investors with skyrocketing user growth figures and won funding from them at a $370 million valuation. The tech press hailed it as the “Instagram for video,” potentially ripe for a billion-dollar-plus buyout. Justin Bieber wanted to invest — and the pop star eventually did just that.

