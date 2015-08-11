On-demand cleaning startup Whizz just raised $2 million in a round which included the Goldman Sachs CEO

Whizz founders Adam Abrams, Julian Tobias and Mark Bernberg. Image: Supplied.

On-demand cleaning company Whizz just raised $2 million in a series B investment round which included the Goldman Sachs CEO Simon Rothery.

Also participating in the round, which was for a minority stake, was Godfreys CEO Tom Krulis, chairman and founder of Thorney Investment Group Tony Gandel and property developer Allen Linz.

Whizz CEO Mark Bernberg launched the on-demand cleaning app just six months ago and claims the startup has recorded 50% month-on-month revenue growth. The latest funding round will be used to launch in Melbourne in November and into quarter two in Brisbane next year.

The company is currently doing around 1,000 cleans a month. A two bedroom, one bathroom apartment costs $95 and a one bedroom, one bathroom is $85.

Whizz now has 13 full-time staff in Australia and more than 300 cleaning contractors. It’s looking to recruit an additional 1,000 contractors over the next six months.

NOW READ: Finally there’s an app that will send someone to clean your home whenever you need it

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.