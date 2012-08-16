Media Buyers face an uphill battle every day. The pressure associated with planning and buying media can be a daunting task. Add the fact that there are more marketing vehicles today than ever before with advertising now integrated into nearly every object or device we can see or touch. The job of a media buyer is more important and complex than ever.



What I find amazing is that with the onslaught of fragmentation, the growing scepticism among millennials and the added demands placed on agencies by their clients to help them navigate these uncharted waters, buyers are still expected to do more with less and at break neck speed, even when they are strapped for resources.

I was shocked to learn that an increasing number of RFPs we receive are for marketing programs that must be executed in the same month or, even in the same week that the request is received. The growth of programmatic, buying where agencies and their trading desks can react and buy media instantly based on audience data and performance factors, is a likely contributor to this change in planning strategy. But I feel this points to a much bigger issue at play.

The digital age — where everyone is always on, always connected and always distracted has started to create an epidemic that is slowly taking over and has the potential to kill us.Very few in our industry are given the chance to stop, step back, strategically evaluate what a client needs, and then plan appropriately. Instead we react, jump to conclusions and spin our wheels hoping that the reams of data will hide the inefficiencies.

This reactionary approach is bad for everyone. Publishers and media sellers should be working more strategically with buyers to aid in the planning process. Everyone involved should make it top priority to help determine the best environment for the client’s message and ensure alignment of audience, creative and context/environment. Agencies and their clients should think more about the creative and allow that to lead more of the media choices.

We are in a very unique and exciting place where we have near instant access to media, the ability to integrate messaging within very appropriate environments and the power to create highly engaging and interactive creative executions tailored specifically for the consumer within context. Let’s stop the reaction and cure the disease not just the symptoms. When we take the time to step back and think for our clients, we can provide the most outstanding and integrated programs for them that will wow consumers once again. What do you think?

The views expressed here reflect the views of the author alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views of 24/7 Media, its affiliates, subsidiaries or its parent company, WPP plc.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.