With One Week Until A Government Shutdown, New York Raises Cigarette Tax To Record High

Photo: AP

Weeks after failing to pass a soda tax, Governor Paterson rammed a record-high cigarette tax through New York state legislature last night. The tax was part of another weekly emergency spending bill.New York Daily News:



The Legislature on Monday night narrowly approved boosting the state’s tax on cigarettes by an additional $1.60 – to a national-high $4.35 a pack. Factoring in city and federal levies, a single pack is taxed to the tune of $6.85, which translates to a counter price of $12 – $13 for New York City smokers.

New York’s budget is 83 days late. Paterson’s efforts to raise money by closing parks and paring back public sector wages have been stymied. The majority of state cash have come from fund sweeps and various financial transactions that push debt into the future.

Paterson has threatened to push all the cuts it would take to balance a budget into the emergency spending bill coming up next Monday. In other words, the state will be forced to balance a budget or cause immediate government shutdown.

