On Average, Americans Think Minimum Wage Should Be Almost $US10

A new Business Insider-SurveyMonkey Audience poll has found that Americans know shockingly little about the budget, federal deficits and major top line economic indicators.

We asked over 500 respondents to write in an estimate of several different statistics, including the minimum wage, which currently stands at $US7.25 per hour.

They actually did pretty well on this one: The average response was $US7.81 per hour.

But what we got next was even more interesting. We asked people what the minimum wage *should* be, and on average the response was $US9.86. The vast majority of respondents would make the hourly minimum higher than it is now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.