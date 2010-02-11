Bob Iger Can't Stop Gushing About Apple's iPad: ESPN Scores Are Going To "Come To Life"!

Bob Iger, chief executive of Walt Disney Co., believes the iPad will revolutionise how fans experience ESPN.



The iPad “could be a game changer in terms of enabling us to essentially create new forms of content,” said Iger on an earnings call, according to MarketWatch.

While magazines, such as Sports Illustrated, are excited about the digital versions of magazines, it seems Disney’s ESPN will be more focused on functional apps.

“With ESPN,” Iger said to MarketWatch, “you have Scorecenter, which is a great app on the iPhone and provides rudimentary information and scores. Suddenly we have a platform where you can really make those scores come to life.”

The free Scorecenter app “brings you real time scores from over 500 sports leagues around the world,” according to its site.

We can see how people might be watching a game on their couch and flipping through real-time scores on their iPad at the same time–as well as reviewing plays on video that got them those high scores and checking out photos of players.

They could do the same thing on the iPhone–but perhaps more advertisers will sign on to sponsor scores or teams, since there will be a bigger screen available on the iPad.

