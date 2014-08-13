Soon You'll Be Able To Buy A Bluetooth Speaker That Floats Like Magic

Looking for a Bluetooth speaker that doubles as a party trick? Audio accessory maker OM Audio has just unveiled its OM/ONE speaker, which is essentially a floating orb that can spin as it plays music.

The $US179 OM/ONE uses Bluetooth 4.0 to connect to smartphones, tablets, and computers. But the project is still raising money on crowdfunding site Tilt. Non-backers of the project will have to pay $US199 when the OM/ONE launches later this year. The orb also works independently of its base while it’s not floating, so you can easily grab it and toss it in your bag without lugging around its stand.

It’s unclear how the speaker floats, but we assume the engineers used special magnets.

In addition to streaming music, the OM/ONE comes with a built in microphone for enabling conference calls. The company claims it can last for 15 hours on a single charge.

OM/ONE hasn’t mentioned exactly when it will officially launch, but if you order it today you’re guaranteed to receive it by the holiday season.

While the speaker’s floating capabilities are downright impressive, it’s unclear if this actually offers any benefit beyond its cool factor. OM/ONE hasn’t specified how this affects the speaker’s audio quality if at all.

