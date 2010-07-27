Omniture Founder/CEO Josh James Already Leaving Adobe At The End Of The Month

Omniture founder and CEO Josh James

Omniture founder and CEO Josh James, who sold his web analytics company to Adobe last September for $1.8 billion, is leaving the company at the end of the month.That’s a relatively quick departure — many acquisitions tie up key execs/founder-types for a year or two.



Adobe included James’ move in a press release detailing a couple other executive moves:

“David Wadhwani, who has served as vice president and general manager of Adobe’s Platform Business Unit since 2008, has been promoted to senior vice president and general manager of the newly formed Creative and Interactive Solutions business unit (CISBU), reporting to Shantanu Narayen, Adobe president and CEO. The CISBU will include the Creative Suites®, the Flash® Platform, digital publishing and rich media solutions.”

“Senior Vice President John Loiacono, who has led Adobe’s Creative Solutions BU (CSBU) since 2006, has been appointed to lead the newly-created Digital Media Solutions BU (DMSBU), also reporting to Narayen. The focus of the DMSBU will be on strengthening innovation and expanding market opportunities for Adobe’s core digital imaging franchise, which includes tools for both digital imaging and video professionals.”

“Brad Rencher, who previously served as vice president of business operations for the Omniture BU (OBU), has been promoted to vice president and general manager, also reporting to Narayen. Rencher succeeds Josh James, founder and former CEO of Omniture, who will leave his post as senior vice president of the OBU at the end of July 2010.”

