Omnicom's Organic Beefs Up Creative Team

Marc Garbarini, formerly of Digitas, has been appointed to Executive Creative Director in the New York office. Conor Brady and Sam Cannon have been promoted to Executive Creative Director. Boilerplate bio blurbs after jump.



About Marc Garbarini, Executive Creative Director

Marc joins Organic from his post as Creative Director and Vice President at Digitas in New York where he worked on a variety of high-profile accounts including American Express, Time Warner Cable, and Gametap. Prior to working at Digitas, Marc developed creative programs for Beech-Nut, Citibank and Wyndham Resorts at Kirshenbaum Bond + Partners. He has also held creative positions at McCann, Grey, and Lowe Direct. Marc will report to Minna Rhee, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Organic’s New York office.

About Conor Brady, Executive Creative Director

Conor joined Organic a year ago as Group Creative Director and brings with him over 15 years of design experience. During his tenure, he has worked on Bank of America, iVillage, and Sony Ericsson. He came to Organic from Razorfish, where he was a Creative Director since 2001 and worked across multiple client engagements. His client list includes Conde Nast, New York Times, Ford Motor Company, HBO, Universal Music, NBC, Random House, and Nielsen Media. Conor will also report to Minna Rhee.

About Sam Cannon, Executive Creative Director

Sam has been the interactive creative lead on the DaimlerChrysler (now Chrysler LLC) account for over a year, leading award-winning campaigns including “Jeep Patriot and the Way Beyond Trail” and the Jeep Patriot and Marvel Comics collaborative comic, “Patriot Factor.” In his new role as ECD, Sam will continue to lead creative development on the Chrysler account, which includes Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, and other Detroit-based business. Prior to joining Organic, he served as Manager of User Experience at Sapient where he led the user experience team for several clients including General Motors and Nissan. Sam will continue to report to Chuck Russo, Organic’s EVP and Chief Client Development Officer and the acting General Manager of Organic’s Detroit office.

