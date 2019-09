Ad giant Omnicom is taking out an enormous lease in lower Manhattan; between 100,000 and 200,000 square feet at 195 Broadway,the New York Observer reports. An Omnicom spokesperson said the holding company, which owns Agency.com, OMD and PHD, isn’t moving from its 437 Madison Avenue address. So what’s going in there?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.