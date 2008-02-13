Omnicom: Ad Clients "Nervous" But Haven't Cut Back Yet

During Omnicom’s Q4 earnings call, CEO John Wren says his clients are a “little bit nervous about the economy,” but says they haven’t cut back on spending yet. That’s reflected in the company’s financials, which are in line with the Street’s consensus:



Revenue: $3.62 billion, up 12.7% y/y, beating $3.57B consensus

Operating profit: $531.9 million, up 12.1% y/y

EPS: 96 cents, up 18.5% y/y, beating consensus by a penny.

