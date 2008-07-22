Omnicom Q2: In Line, International Growth Humming, Domestic Pokey

No surprises from ad giant Omnicom’s Q2: It posted EPS of $0.96 on revenues of $3.48 billion, which is what the Street was looking for. Overall revenue grew 11.2%, boosted by international growth of 17.7%; domestic grew just 5.5%.



Those results are directionally similar to Nielsen’s estimate of Q1 ad spending: The company says global growth increased 4%, but that spending in the U.S. and Canada only rose 1%. Conference call is at 8:30 am; we’ll listen in and report back with any news.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.