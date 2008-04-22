Omnicom Q1: No Ad Recession Yet

Earlier this year Omnicom (OMC) said ithadn’t seen signs of an ad cutback, and it looks as it if made it through the first three months without seeing any. It’s Q1 report looks to be in line with analyst expectations: EPS of 65 cents (vs. 62 cent consensus) and revenues of $3.2 billion (vs. $3.12 expectations). It’s a bare-bones release without much colour or breakout of segments, so we’ll check back in after the earnings call.

