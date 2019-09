Omnicom Media Group Taps New Digital Chief

Omnicom Media Group named Matt Spiegel as CEO of its digital practice, replacing Sean Finnegan, who left to become chief media officer at Vibrant Media earlier this year.



Spiegel had been CEO of Omnicom’s search marketing unit, Resolution Media, a company it acquired in 2005. As chief of digital for Omnicom, Spiegel will direct digital operations for all Omnicom media agencies, including OMD and PHD. OMD Digital oversees $2 billion in global digital ad spending.

