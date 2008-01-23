Omnicom Loses Its 'Face Of Digital' To Vibrant Media

In a blow to ad giant Omnicom, Digital Media Group CEO Sean Finnegan is leaving the company, AdAge reports. He’ll become Chief Media Officer at Vibrant Media, which places contextual ads within print content online.

Finnegan was the first digital head at OMD and was elevated to U.S. director of digital at Omnicom in July, overseeing all digital media for the sprawling agency including OMD, PHD, and Fuse Sports & Entertainment. He was, as one competing exec put it, “the face of digital” at Omnicom. “A coup for Vibrant and a tough loss for Omnicom,” the exec said.

Vibrant hired AOL regional sales VP John Sedlak last week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.