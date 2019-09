Omnicom CEO John Wren — whose company owns BBDO, DDB, TBWA and other ad agency brands — made just under $15 million in compensation last year. His pay was roughly flat from the year before (see chart below).



He also got $157,000 in executive perks, of which $132,841was personal use of a private jet:

