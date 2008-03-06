Omnicom Adopts TiVo's Set-Top Ratings

Omnicom, the world’s largest ad conglomerate, has subscribed to TiVo’s DVR-based ratings service for use by its media agencies OMD, PHD and Prometheus Media Services. TiVo’s (TIVO) measurement service, StopWatch, provides second-by-second viewing data culled from a random sample of 20,000 TiVo homes. By comparison, Nielsen’s DVR ratings are derived from about 20% of its 14,000-home sample.



Madison Avenue and the TV networks have embraced StopWatch as a supplement to Nielsen to better understand the viewing behaviour of DVR users. Other subscribers include Interpublic Group, Starcom, Carat USA, NBC U, and CBS.

