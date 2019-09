Omnicom spent $380 million on acquisitions last year, the ad giant said in an SEC filing today. That’s up from $311 million in 2006. About half of each year’s number comes from earn-outs for previous deals. Disappointingly for the likes of us, Omnicom doesn’t break out purchase prices for individual buys.



