The OmniBox Could Be A Huge Deal For TV

The OmniBox is a streaming media accessory for your TV, and it offers some impressive features.



It brings the obvious internet outlets to your living room, such as Hulu and Pandora, but what sets the OmniBox apart is that is offers live television as well. ABC, FOX, CBS, and NBC are all here, along with “200 live channels in cooperation with FilmOn with genres including sports, music, news and more.”

Interested? Buy the $150 box here. Want the live television capabilities? It costs $25 per month (no contract) and you’re good to go.

Watch the video below for more:

