Tropical Strom Isaac Is Pounding The Gulf Coast

Hurricane Isaac, a massive storm spanning 180 miles from its centre with winds up to 90 mph (and even 113 reportedly in some areas near New Orleans), was declared a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday as it made its way inland on the Gulf coast. It has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.
The surge and flood threat of the slow-moving but powerful storm will likely continue through tonight and into tomorrow in the form of strong winds—which forced the Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore in New Orleans to Tebow at one point—and persistent rain.
Reuters notes that while Isaac is “not nearly as strong as Katrina—a Category 3 hurricane that killed 1,800 people after it slammed into New Orleans on August 29, 2005—[it is] a threat that authorities said should not be underestimated.”
Weather Channel senior meteorologist Jon Erdman said that Isaac will likely dump more rain over parts of Louisiana and Mississippi than Katrina did.
A flash flood warning has been issued for most of the north shore of Louisiana and part of Mississippi. 50-six parishes have declared a state of emergency.
The biggest threat at this point is flooding from the heavy rain (the winds have subsided).
It’s especially bad southeast of New Orleans in Plaquemines Parish where Isaac has breached an 18-mile stretch of levee as it made its second landfall, sending up to 12 feet of water into people’s homes.
About 120 members of the National Guard have rescued more than 100 in the area, and authorities are deciding whether to intentionally breach the levee to relieve pressure on the structure.
More than 670,000 customers are without power in Louisiana, according ot Entregy.
Here is an interactive wind map of the entire U.S. and here’s the latest from the Weather Channel.
Here are the latest visuals:
