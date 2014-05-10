Ominous Photos Of Russia's Most Militaristic Victory Day Parade In Years

Jeremy Bender
Russia Victory Day MoscowSergei Karpukhin/REUTERS

Russia marked the Soviet Union’s role in defeating Nazi Germany by holding one of the largest Victory Day military parades in Moscow in years today.

President Vladimir Putin presided over the parade, which included tanks, aircraft, and ballistic missiles. Afterwards, he flew to Crimea to attend Victory Day parades in the newly acquired peninsula.

The parade in Moscow was a strong reminder of Russia’s dedication in recent years to modernize its military. It is also a show of strength by Putin as he continues his claims of being the defender of Russians even outside of the Russian border.

Russia’s Victory Day parade showcases the Soviet Union’s victory against Nazi Germany during World War II.

Russian Victory Day Parade SoldierGrigory Dukor/REUTERS

Putin took advantage of this opportunity to both showcase Russia’s quickly modernizing military …

Russian Victory Day MissileSergei Karpukhin/REUTERS

… As well as using it as a chance to denounce what he calls the neo-fascist government in Ukraine.

Russian Victory Day Missile LauncherSergei Karpukhin/REUTERS

During these announcements, Putin showcased the Topol-M ballistic missile …

Russian Military Parade Missileinstagram.com

… As well as an airshow carried out in part by MiG-29s.

Russian Victory Day Planeinstagram.com

Putin also warned of the dangers of the rising specter of the far-right in Europe.

Russian Victory Day SoldiersSergei Karpukhin/REUTERS

Interestingly, Putin has fostered close relations with the majority of far-right fringe political movements in Europe.

Russian Victory Day SoldiersSergei Karpukhin/REUTERS

Within Russia, Putin’s emphasis on a strong Russia is overwhelmingly popular.

Russian Victory Day PlanesSergei Karpukhin/REUTERS

His approval rate has recently hit 80% in an independent poll.

Russian Victory Day HelicoptersGrigory Dukor/REUTERS

Here’s an Instagram video from the Russian government of the parade:

