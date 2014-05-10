Ominous Photos Of Russia's Most Militaristic Victory Day Parade In Years

Russia marked the Soviet Union’s role in defeating Nazi Germany by holding one of the largest Victory Day military parades in Moscow in years today.

President Vladimir Putin presided over the parade, which included tanks, aircraft, and ballistic missiles. Afterwards, he flew to Crimea to attend Victory Day parades in the newly acquired peninsula.

The parade in Moscow was a strong reminder of Russia’s dedication in recent years to modernize its military. It is also a show of strength by Putin as he continues his claims of being the defender of Russians even outside of the Russian border.

Russia’s Victory Day parade showcases the Soviet Union’s victory against Nazi Germany during World War II.

Putin took advantage of this opportunity to both showcase Russia’s quickly modernizing military …

… As well as using it as a chance to denounce what he calls the neo-fascist government in Ukraine.

During these announcements, Putin showcased the Topol-M ballistic missile …

… As well as an airshow carried out in part by MiG-29s.

Putin also warned of the dangers of the rising specter of the far-right in Europe.

Interestingly, Putin has fostered close relations with the majority of far-right fringe political movements in Europe.

Within Russia, Putin’s emphasis on a strong Russia is overwhelmingly popular.

His approval rate has recently hit 80% in an independent poll.

Here’s an Instagram video from the Russian government of the parade:

