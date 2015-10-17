Twitter is giving its new board member Omid Kordestani a $50,000 salary and millions in stock options

Omid Kordestani left Google to join Twitter as its executive chairman earlier this week, and his salary information has been made public in an SEC filing.

Kordestani will be paid a base salary of $US50,000, but what he lacks in base will be made up for in stock.

He’ll be given a grant of 800,000 stock options which will vest over the next four years, and he’ll have the opportunity to rake in another 400,000 options if the company meets its fiscal year goals.

You can check out all the terms of Kordestani’s contract in the filing here.

