Google paid its new chief business officer $130 million to come off the bench last year

Getty Omid Kordestani between then-CEO Eric Schmidt and current CEO Larry Page at Google’s IPO in 2004.

Last summer, Google announced that long-time chief business officer Nikesh Arora would step down. He was replaced by Omid Kordestani, a widely beloved Google exec from the company’s early days.

Google paid Kordestani almost $US130 million last year, making him the company’s highest-paid exec, according to the company’s 2014 proxy statement, released today.

The bulk of the payment came in the form of $US123 million in stock grants, including a “sign-on grant” of more than 117,000 shares, worth about $US64 million at today’s share price.

Kordestani had an interesting path at Google. He joined the company in 1999 from Netscape, then rose to become the senior vice president of business development. But in 2009, Arora took that role, and Kordestani stuck around as an advisor to the CEO’s office, becoming one of Larry Page’s most trusted advisors when he reclaimed the company reins in 2011.

Now he’s back in a big day-to-day operations role, and it looks like the time he spent on the bench was richly rewarded.

