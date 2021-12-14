CDC director says early data appears to show Omicron may be less severe, but warns that ‘a lot of people’ will still get sick

Director of the CDC Rochelle Walensky and Sec. of Education Miguel Cardona at a forum held at the Yawkey Boys & Girls Club on August 6, 2021 . Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday that early data appears to show the Omicron variant may be less severe, but warned that “a lot of people” will still get sick.

“We’re starting to see some early data that is demonstrating some decreased severity,” Walensky told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb during an interview on the Today show. “Shorter lengths of stay… fewer people on oxygen, fewer people in the ICU.”

She added: “I also want to emphasize that if you have more and more people who have disease, even if you have fewer people that get sick from it, you still have a lot of people who are getting sick, so really we want to make sure that we keep all those prevention measures — vaccination, boosting — in place.”

Omicron was first detected in the US on November 15, according to the CDC. Though more data needs to be collected, early research suggests that the variant may be more resistant to protection provided by vaccines.

