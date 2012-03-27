OMGPOP's Founder Was So Excited About His Company's ~$200 Million Sale To Zynga He Almost Got Himself Killed

Matt Lynley
charles forman omgpop

Photo: Flickr / @MSG

Charles Forman was almost run over in traffic because he was so excited about his sale to Zynga, according to a new story by the New York Times.He was so happy about selling the company for $180 million (plus $30 million in retention bonuses) to Zynga that he wandered into traffic in a daze, The New York Times reported.

“I walked across the street, and all I heard was ‘honk,’ ” Forman told the New York Times. “It was surreal.”

