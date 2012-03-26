OMGPOP's Founder Had Just $1,700 In His Bank Account Before Selling The Hottest App In The World To Zynga

Charles Forman — founder of OMGPOP, the company behind the hit sensation Draw Something — has gone from rags to riches overnight.



Just before his company finished a sale to Zynga for $180 million, the founder had just $1,700 in his bank account, according to a new report by the New York Times.

OMGPOP was on track to run out of money by May if not for the success of Draw Something, according ot unnamed sources in the report.

Now Forman’s stake in OMGPOP is worth “way more” more than $22 million, according to the report.

“It’s the kind of money where I’ll be wearing whatever I want when somebody invites me to a wedding,” Forman told the New York Times.

