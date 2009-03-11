OMGPOP Raises $5 Million For Casual Games

NYC-based casual games studio OMGPOP — formerly I’minlikewithyou — has closed $5 million of series B financing. Leading the round: Bessemer Venture Partners, whose Alex Ferrara will join the board. Series A investors Spark Capital and Baseline also participated.



That should give OMGPOP’s new CEO Dan Porter enough time to try making the site a money-generator. It’s been testing premium “star accounts,” which it will eventually offer for a monthly fee. And it will sell in-game virtual goods, which has been a money-making business for some casual gaming companies.

