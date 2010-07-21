OMGPOP Hits 3 Million Users Amid Acquisition Offers

L to R: OMGPOP founder Charles Forman, MC Hammer, and Dan Porter

New York-based “real-time” multiplayer games site OMGPOP crossed the 3 million member mark this month, CEO Dan Porter tells us.He says users play games for over 1 million minutes a day.



Even more exciting, Dan says the company now fields a fairly steady stream of acquisition offers. So far, Dan has had the pleasure of turning them all down.

“A number of the large social game companies have talked to us, [but] we’ve not been interested in trading our stock for their stock or being another acquisition in a series of acquisitions, especially as things are going great for us.”

“We have also been approached by several major media companies looking to get into the social games space but given our growth are holding out right now.”

Going forward, OMGPOP plans to finally launch some of its games on Facebook “in the next month or so” and release some games on other social platforms as well. Dan is cautious about the Facebook launch, which he views as “a crowded market.”

