Draw Something Maker OMGPOP Has Multiple Suitors And It Would Consider A Strategic Acquisition

It’s been reported that Zynga is courting Draw Something creator OMGPOP to the tune of $150 million.We hear that number is too low.
A source familiar with the situation says “everyone is making a move” on OMGPOP and that a strategic acquisition wouldn’t be out of the question.
Some of the suitors have been aggressive; others are slower moving. We’d assume Zynga is the aggressor and companies like EA are timid.
