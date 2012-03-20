Draw Something Maker OMGPOP Has Multiple Suitors And It Would Consider A Strategic Acquisition

OMGPOP founder Charles Foreman (left) and CEO Dan Porter (right).

It’s been reported that Zynga is courting Draw Something creator OMGPOP to the tune of $150 million.We hear that number is too low.



A source familiar with the situation says “everyone is making a move” on OMGPOP and that a strategic acquisition wouldn’t be out of the question.

Some of the suitors have been aggressive; others are slower moving. We’d assume Zynga is the aggressor and companies like EA are timid.

