Draw Something Maker OMGPOP Has Multiple Suitors And It Would Consider A Strategic Acquisition

Alyson Shontell
Dan Porter and Charles Forman of OMGPOP, with MC HammerOMGPOP founder Charles Foreman (left) and CEO Dan Porter (right).

It’s been reported that Zynga is courting Draw Something creator OMGPOP to the tune of $150 million.We hear that number is too low.

A source familiar with the situation says “everyone is making a move” on OMGPOP and that a strategic acquisition wouldn’t be out of the question.

Some of the suitors have been aggressive; others are slower moving. We’d assume Zynga is the aggressor and companies like EA are timid.

