OMG, Your Horoscope Sign May Have Just Changed!

You’re going to have to completely reinvent your personality to match your new sign.



Via MSNBC, astrologers have just discovered that an error in calculating the earth’s rotation means the old system is off.

Here are the new months/signs:

Capricorn: Jan. 20-Feb. 16

Aquarius: Feb. 16-March 11

Pisces: March 11-April 18

Aries: April 18-May 13

Taurus: May 13-June 21

Gemini: June 21-July 20

Cancer: July 20-Aug. 10

Leo: Aug. 10-Sept. 16

Virgo: Sept. 16-Oct. 30

Libra: Oct. 30-Nov. 23

Scorpio: Nov. 23-29

Ophiuchus: Nov. 29-Dec. 17

Sagittarius: Dec. 17-Jan. 20

(The author has gone from Virgo to Leo.)

