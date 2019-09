Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The official announcement of operation twist came out 10 minutes after it was scheduled.Why?



Well some people were joking that maybe the Fed’s fax machine was broken.

But it was worse!

According to CNBC, a press room copier was jammed.

Unreal.

