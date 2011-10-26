VIDEO: OMG, Rick Perry Really Is Doubling Down On The Birther Stuff

Photo: MSNBC

Texas Gov. Rick Perry defended his decision to raise the ‘birther’ issue during an interview with Parade Magazine published over the weekend.”It’s a good issue to keep alive. It’s fun to poke at him,” Perry told CNBC’s John Harwood in an interview airing this morning.



In the Parade Magazine interview, Perry said he does not have “a definitive answer” to the question of whether President Barack Obama was born in the United States, and proceeded to recount Donald Trump’s doubts about Obama’s birth certificate.

Former Bush strategist Karl Rove criticised Perry on Monday for associating himself with the “nutty” movement.

What was just a two-day story, now seems poised to become a significant issue in the primaries.

