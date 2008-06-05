OMG! Microsoft Thinks There's Room For Another Celeb News Site

Yes, we know…Internet users have an insatiable demand for Britney crotch shots and other entertainment news. But here’s what Internet users don’t have an insatiable demand for: yet more celebrity news sites. Which is why Microsoft’s decision to hire ex-Yahoo exec Lloyd Braun’s consulting company to build it a new entertainment site seems bizarre.



TMZ, perezhilton, and the other leading celeb sites blew the doors off for years, but even their growth has stalled of late. What opportunity Microsoft sees in this sector remains a mystery.

