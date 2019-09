How significant is this meltdown in Italian debt?



So big that it’s one of the hottest topics on Twitter in WORLDWIDE right now.

As CNBC’s Beccy Meehan observed, “Italian 10” (as in the Italian 10-year bond) is one of the trending topics.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.