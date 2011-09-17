OMG, Look At The Insane Hotel That's Coming To Miami

A new look is coming to the Miami skyline in the form of a luxury hotel by Malaysian developers Genting (via Hotel Chatter).



The project is currently known as Resorts Miami. The hotel will feature four 65-story hotel towers inspired by the shape of coral, the architect says.

The hotel is replacing the current Miami Herald newspaper building, which recently called the design “Sponge Bob Meets the Jetsons.”

The hotel plans include a resort, casino, shops and residences.

Here’s what the property currently looks like:

