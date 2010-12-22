OMG: Bank Of America Foreclosure Thugs Break Into Woman's House And Steal Cremated Ashes Of Her Husband

Here’s a wrongful-foreclosure horror story for you:



Bank of America is accused of breaking into a Truckee, CA, woman’s house and stealing all of her belongings, including Persian rugs, her son’s skiing medals, and the cremated ashes of her husband.

A bank spokeswoman tells the NYT, “We take the allegations made by Ms. Ash very seriously and are thoroughly researching her claims.”

Read more at the NYT >

(via Dan Primack)

