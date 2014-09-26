OMG Ads Could Be Coming To Instagram Within Weeks

Mark Nolan / Stringer

Instagram, the popular photo sharing app, could be putting advertisements in Aussie user feeds very soon following a successful roll out in the US last year.

The app has just announced it will be launching in the UK and AdNews reports Australian users will see paid ads to “within weeks”.

In March the Omnicom Group, US signed a US$100 million deal with Instagram to run ads for its clients.

While not yet known what companies will advertise in Australia, it’s believed that Starbucks, Sony Rimmel, Estee Lauder and Cadbury are already lined up for the UK launch.

When Instagram announced ads on its US network it said: “Our aim is to make any advertisements you see feel as natural to Instagram as the photos and videos many of you already enjoy from your favourite brands.

“We want these ads to be enjoyable and creative in much the same way you see engaging, high-quality ads when you flip through your favourite magazine,” Instagram said.

“If you see an ad you don’t like, you’ll be able to hide it and provide feedback about what didn’t feel right. We’re relying on your input to help us continually improve the Instagram experience.”

Here’s what they will look like.

