OMG: 5-Week-Old App Draw Something Hits 20 Million Downloads And Generates 6-Figures Per Day

Photo: Dan Porter, CEO of OMGPOP

Three weeks ago, we wrote about OMGPOP’s mobile app, Draw Something. The 10-day-old social game had been downloaded more than 1.2 million times.Now the company has shared even more staggering numbers with us. In just five weeks, the pictionary-like game has been downloaded 20 million times.



That’s more users than 3-year-old Foursquare has. That’s almost as many users as 1.5-year-old Instagram.

Draw Something is one of the fastest growing mobile apps of all time.

CEO Dan Porter tells us the game is generating 6-figures per day. His company has generated more revenue from the game in five weeks than the entire company generated last year. He hasn’t spent a dime on marketing since the app’s first week.

Of the 20 million downloads, Porter says 12 million are active users. Celebrities including Miley Cyrus and The Jersey Shore cast have tweeted about it.

“It’s the number one app in 79 countries — I can’t even name 79 countries!” says Porter. He says his team of 40 has been run ragged trying to keep up with growth. Users have produced more than 1 billion drawings. On March 11, 3,000 Draw Something pictures were being made per second.

Porter says part of the genius behind his app is that it requires two people to play. Most games, like Angry Birds, can be played alone.

Naturally, investors have been reaching out to Porter. Unfortunately Porter doesn’t have any time to spare for them right now.

Here’s an infographic on the extraordinary amount of Draw Something activity (below).

For more on Draw Something, here’s a walk through of the app, and here’s how the app gained initial traction.

