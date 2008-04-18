OMFG! The CW Blames Internet For 'Gossip Girl' Woes

The CW is trying a novel approach to get its 18 to 34-year-old audience watching “Gossip Girl”: take it off the Web for five weeks.



If this logic sounds twisted to you, well, you’re right. “Gossip Girl” debuted last fall by attracting 3.5 million viewers, but by December, it had dwindled to 1.8 million. Online, we’re told, it draws “a few hundred thousand” online viewers per episode. So even if every one of its deprived Web viewers watchs it on the tube, it would still be an underperforming show — even by the underwatched standards of the CW.

Backwards network thinking? Sure. But not every TV exec has their head in the sand. In fact, the CW’s cousins are much more forward-thinking. CBS, which co-owns the CW, is still basking in the success of March Madness online gambit. It also distributes all its network shows online, and even gives away shows online from pay-network Showtime in order to gin up buzz for series like “Weeds” and “The Tudors.”

UPDATE: Gossip Girl fans: the show comes back Monday, April 21 at 8 p.m.

