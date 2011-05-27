Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Watch Capri Launch

Photo: Ariel Adams
The setting is Capri, Italy in May 2011. Swiss Omega watches chose the ancient resort Island to officially debut their new high-end diving watch collection.
Omega dazzles with a pool projected logo during the global Seamaster Planet Ocean launch event dinner.
Buzz Aldrin, Omega wearer and former moon-visiting astronaut, speaking about his passion for the ocean and the need for ecological preservation.
In titanium with a Liquidmetal this Seamaster Planet Ocean Chronograph contains the new Omega- built calibre 9300 automatic chronograph movement.
