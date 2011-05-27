Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean Watch Capri Launch

Ariel Adams
Omega4

Photo: Ariel Adams

The setting is Capri, Italy in May 2011. Swiss Omega watches chose the ancient resort Island to officially debut their new high-end diving watch collection.

Omega dazzles with a pool projected logo during the global Seamaster Planet Ocean launch event dinner.

Breathtaking hilltop view of Capri – the main town on the island of Capri in Italy.

Beauty from the depths – a mermaid presents the Seamaster Planet Ocean in the famous Green Grotto.

What your Seamaster Planet Ocean watch might look like during a rapid dive.

How many professional mermaids could there be in the world? For Capri she is a Siren.

Orange is still an iconic look for Omega dive watches.

Buzz Aldrin, Omega wearer and former moon-visiting astronaut, speaking about his passion for the ocean and the need for ecological preservation.

Ladies version of the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean watch in 18k orange gold with diamonds.

In titanium with a Liquidmetal this Seamaster Planet Ocean Chronograph contains the new Omega- built calibre 9300 automatic chronograph movement.

All white version of the Seamaster Planet Ocean watch with a ceramic bezel.

A new classic. Omega uses iconic orange tones to spruce up this timeless Planet Ocean dial look.

Typical day on the harbor shore of Capri – colourful boats and buildings with lively activity.

The famous Capri lighthouse, still operated by the Italian military today via remote.

