You can finally own the same watch as James Bond -- here's what it will cost you

Omega The Omega Seamaster 300 ‘Spectre’ is a limited edition model of the Omega 300 Master Co-Axial.

James Bond has worn an Omega Seamaster watch since 1995’s “Goldeneye,” but never before have one of the watches been available for purchase — until now.

The Omega Seamaster 300 “Spectre” will go on sale this September as a limited edition ahead of the film’s October release.

Unlike commemorative timepieces released for earlier James Bond flicks, this watch is identical to the one on Daniel Craig’s wrist in the film.

Based on the 1950s Seamaster (a definite classic in its own right), the watch stands out with its newly added “lollipop” second hand.

The new Seamaster also has a 12-hour diving ceramic bezel that rotates in both directions, a strong homage to the watch’s naval history. It’s powered by an Omega Master Co-Axial calibre 8400 movement and encased with Omega’s zirconium-based alloy, which it calls “LiquidMetal.”

A grey and black striped NATO strap has the 007 gun logo etched into its metal strap holder.

The special model will retail for $US6,450 and only a very-appropriate 7,007 units will be offered in a limited number of Omega boutiques.

In the last Bond movie, “Skyfall,” Craig wore the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600M.

