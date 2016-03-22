The SEC is planning to bring an enforcement action against the hedge fund led by Leon Cooperman

Omega Advisors, the $5.2 billion hedge fund led by Leon Cooperman, said it has received a Wells Notice, Bloomberg News reports citing a person familiar.

A receptionist who answered the phone at Omega said the firm has “no comment.”

A Wells Notice is a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission sent to firms when the agency is planning to bring an enforcement action against them.

Almost one year ago, Cooperman wrote a letter to his investors saying that thefirm received a subpoena from the US Attorney’s office in New Jersey and the SEC, CNBC’s Scott Wapner reported at the time.

