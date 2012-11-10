Why You Haven't Heard From Leon Cooperman Following Obama's Re-Election

Photo: CNBC

You might be wondering why billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman, who runs Omega Advisors, has been mum following Obama’s re-election. It turns out, Cooperman, who has been a very vocal critic of Obama, has some other pressing matters to attend to.



He tells AR Magazine’s Lawrence Delevingne in an email, “I have extreme problems with my office due to the hurricane and that is where I am focused.”

Omega Advisors offices are located at Wall Street Plaza (88 Pine Street).

The building remains closed just like a lot of Lower Manhattan buildings that are still reeling from the effects of Superstorm Sandy.

