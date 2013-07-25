Leon Cooperman's Hedge Fund Is Moving To Midtown

Billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors just signed a lease to occupy a floor in a 41-story in Midtown Manhattan skyscraper 810 Seventh Avenue.



From the press release:

Omega Advisors, led by Leon Cooperman, will occupy the entire 33rd floor covering 17,320 square feet for a new 7 year lease. Omega is one of the world’s leading investment advisors with over $8 billion under management.

After Hurricane Sandy, Cooperman had “extreme problems” with his Lower Manhattan office. Omega’s offices at Wall Street Plaza (88 Pine Street) were closed like a lot of other buildings in the neighbourhood following the storm.

That’s not why he’s moving, though.

“We were very happy at 88 Pine for the 18 years that we were there. John Lui is a great owner/landlord. The partners of the firm wanted to get uptown,” Cooperman said in an email to us.

Here’s an image of the Midtown building:

