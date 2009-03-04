OMB Chief Peter Orszag Is Obama's Best Spokesman

This is a bad sign about the White House’s ability to do PR. Peter Orszag, Obama’s OBM chief, is their best public face. No, seriously. He was just on CNBC, taking shots from the supply siders, and though there are some deep flaws with the President’s budget, they barely managed to get a glancing blow on him. Plus, he was standing outside in freezing weather.



Sure, he still relied on all the usual non-sequiters, like ‘The way to make capitalism work is to get the economy moving again blah blah blah”, but then so does everyone else. And unlike Geithner, his job isn’t to be a figurehead or inspire confidence, whatever that means. Hope his boss is noticing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.