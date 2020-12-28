Former Trump aid Omarosa said that she thinks he's 'going through a psychotic episode' over his election loss

Carlo Allegri/Reuters Trump and Manigault Newman.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Alex Witt on Saturday, former Trump aid Omarosa Manigault Newman said that she thinks he’s “going through a psychotic episode” over his election loss.

“I think that he has come to terms with his loss, but his arrogance, his ego will not allow him to accept that he is not going to be president come January.”

She also said that she “feels bad” for anyone left in the Trump administration because he’s “going to turn to anyone and blame everyone for his loss except for himself.”

Omarosa Manigault Newman, the former communications director of the White House Office of Public Liaison, said in an interview with MSNBC’s Alex Witt on Saturday that she thinks President Trump is “going through a psychotic episode” over his election loss.

Since losing reelection to President-elect Joe Biden, Trump has regularly made false claims about election fraud and sought to overturn the results through lawsuits that have gone nowhere. Election officials have found no evidence of voter fraud.

Witt asked Manigault Newman, widely known as just Omarosa, if she thinks Trump really believes that he won.

“I think Donald Trump is going through a psychotic episode,” she said. “I think that he has come to terms with his loss, but his arrogance, his ego will not allow him to accept that he is not going to be president come January.”

Manigault Newman, who was also a contestant on Trump’s reality TV series “The Apprentice,” added that his actions since the election remind her of the show because he’s “trying to produce a moment” to change the results.

“But this is not ‘The Apprentice’, this is not a reality show,” she said. “The American people need true leadership, not a reality TV host, which Donald Trump is reverting to.”

Manigault Newman spent a year in Trump’s White House from 2017 to 2018 and wrote a book about her experience called “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House” that was published in 2018.

She has been an outspoken critic of Trump since leaving the White House, including calling him a “racist” who is “trying to undermine our democracy” in an interview with The Hill after the release of her book.

In her interview with MSNBC’s Witt, Manigault Newman said that she “feels bad” for anyone left in the Trump administration because he’s “going to turn to anyone and blame everyone for his loss except for himself.”

“Certainly Vice President Pence is going to be on the receiving end of Donald Trump’s wrath, and it’s erratic, it’s intense, and at many times it makes absolutely no sense,” she said.

